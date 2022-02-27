Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after buying an additional 164,018 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $415,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,709,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of ORMP opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.