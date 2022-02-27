Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.59

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.59 and traded as low as $9.84. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 318,759 shares.

ORMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $387.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

