Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORGN shares. Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Materials by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 397,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Origin Materials by 1,399.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 161,184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Origin Materials by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

