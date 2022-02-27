OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OSIS. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

