Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OR. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.85.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

TSE:OR opened at C$15.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.20. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,737.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.