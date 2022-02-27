Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 147,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,502,340 shares.The stock last traded at $40.09 and had previously closed at $39.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 540.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

