Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.78 billion.Owens & Minor also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-$3.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,944. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

