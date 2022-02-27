Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $26.30 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Oxen has a total market cap of $26.30 million and approximately $108,339.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,679.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.15 or 0.07112413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.62 or 0.00276271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.42 or 0.00805003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00073302 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00400452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00215545 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,295,655 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

