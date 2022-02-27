P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Upgraded to Buy by Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 700.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get P/F Bakkafrost alerts:

Shares of BKFKF stock opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.87. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $92.93.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.