Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

