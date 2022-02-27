Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of PLTR opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $3,976,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,235 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

