Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 823,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,681,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Specifically, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 563,951 shares of company stock worth $8,688,235. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

