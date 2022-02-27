Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $30,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

