Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $10.10. Paramount Group shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 207,842 shares trading hands.

PGRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after buying an additional 903,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after buying an additional 1,220,551 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paramount Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 36,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

