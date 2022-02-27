Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will report sales of $444.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.50 million and the highest is $485.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $165.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of PK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,266. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

