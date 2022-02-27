Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.19 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

