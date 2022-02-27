Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 832.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.