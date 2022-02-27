Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,524 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY opened at $84.41 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.