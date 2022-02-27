Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $167,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after buying an additional 677,786 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 271,198 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2,908.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after buying an additional 249,647 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

HYD stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

