Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $259,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,791,000.

DAPR stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

