Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $9.20. Pearson shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 22,163 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.79) to GBX 670 ($9.11) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.96) to GBX 625 ($8.50) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.