Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.28-1.42 EPS.

PRDO traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 676,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,559. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 45,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

