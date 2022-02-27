Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.18-4.33 EPS.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.53.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

