Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.69 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.17.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Perficient by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Perficient by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Perficient by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.