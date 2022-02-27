Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $242,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AGCO by 2,533.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 63,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AGCO by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after buying an additional 123,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

