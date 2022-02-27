Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

