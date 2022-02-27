Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.28.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

