Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,890,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000.
Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77.
