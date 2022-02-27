Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,271,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,453,000 after buying an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Air Lease by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,644,000 after buying an additional 189,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $45.01 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

