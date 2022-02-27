Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Announces Earnings Results

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Personalis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Personalis stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. Personalis has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Personalis by 133.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Personalis by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Personalis by 72.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Personalis by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

