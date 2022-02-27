Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 517.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 517.50 ($7.04).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.75) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.14) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.12) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.14) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

PETS stock opened at GBX 364.40 ($4.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 347.60 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($7.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 461.32.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

