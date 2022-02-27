Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.