Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,572 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

