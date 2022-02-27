PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,460 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.