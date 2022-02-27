Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.93. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 16.13%.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.