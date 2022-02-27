Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $94.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

