Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $872,060.37 and approximately $7.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,585.17 or 0.99925925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00233356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00145288 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00284485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00031321 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,870,581 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

