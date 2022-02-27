PIN Market Capitalization Tops $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.04 or 0.06986906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,472.45 or 0.99740078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003089 BTC.

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

