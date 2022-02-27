Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

PING opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after buying an additional 849,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,956 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,672,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

