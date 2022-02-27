Pinkcoin Price Down 14.9% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and $10.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00238871 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000777 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00021655 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,105,774 coins and its circulating supply is 434,845,338 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

