Piper Sandler Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

NYSE:TPX opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $50.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

