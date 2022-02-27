Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NDLS opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.39 million, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

