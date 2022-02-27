Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NYSE BHC opened at $24.35 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after purchasing an additional 591,054 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,158,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

