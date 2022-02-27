Piper Sandler Trims SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Target Price to $15.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. Analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $12,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth $6,968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $10,529,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 145.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 600,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 355,656 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

