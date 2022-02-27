Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.44 million.

Shares of PLNT opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

