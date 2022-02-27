PLBY Group (PLBY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PLBY Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 247,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PLBY Group by 967.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PLBY Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,881 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PLBY Group by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

