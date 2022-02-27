Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

