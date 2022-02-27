POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Head-To-Head Survey

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and GlobalFoundries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 54.38 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -13.20 GlobalFoundries $6.59 billion 4.61 -$254.00 million N/A N/A

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for POET Technologies and GlobalFoundries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87

GlobalFoundries has a consensus price target of $80.90, suggesting a potential upside of 41.86%. Given GlobalFoundries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GlobalFoundries is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of GlobalFoundries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GlobalFoundries beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

POET Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

