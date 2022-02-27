Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,000 at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,000 ($13.60) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

POLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.32) to GBX 1,170 ($15.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.44) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,278.33 ($17.39).

POLY opened at GBX 798.40 ($10.86) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 503.83 ($6.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,309.15.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

