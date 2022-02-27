Porch Group (PRCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRCH opened at $8.37 on Friday. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $237,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Porch Group by 107.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 109,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Porch Group by 202.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Porch Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Porch Group by 218.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 170,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

